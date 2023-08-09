Today's markets: Shares rise despite a lot of negative news

An odd morning for markets as European bourses ignored gloomy bank news from the US and poor Chinese inflation data, and went a bit gung ho after a rowing back of Italian windfall tax plans. The FTSE 100 is up nearly 0.8 per cent this morning while the DAX has added more than 1.2 per cent, and in Paris shares are up 1.4 per cent.

Investors turned sour on European stocks yesterday amid news from Rome of a 40 per cent banking levy, with the large Italian lenders leading the way down, but other bourses following suit. The opposite is true today: the policy proved short-lived and has already been rowed back by the Italian government, which now says the tax will not exceed 0.1 per cent, as opposed to 25 per cent, of a bank’s assets. In London, falls from some companies reporting earnings, such as Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) and Hiscox (HSX), have failed to undo general positivity with a nice even spread of risers.

This follows a weak showing from New York and even weaker numbers from Asia overnight. US shares were hit by downgrades for mid-sized American banks while in Asia, China is really trying to upset the apple cart.

We discussed Chinese inflation data earlier in the week, coming to the conclusion that economic growth not inflation was China’s big worry, so the data might not really impact shares. In the event, the news that deflation returned in July was enough to hit sentiment..

It’s hard to really grasp exactly how bad the Chinese reopening trade has been, given most of us started the year thinking this was going to drive the global economy. The country’s low consumption, low growth, and weak property market come on top of falling exports and falling imports. We’ve already had a lot of noise from policymakers about boosting growth, but as we’ve mentioned, there’s no detail yet. I think financial markets are going to need a lot more information before Chinese and related emerging markets shares start seeing some green. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5 per cent overnight, although the Hang Seng managed to show some independence and rose 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Topix struggled though, falling 0.4 per cent.

European shares are buoyed but as the day goes on, it’s likely eyes will turn back to the US and trepidation over tomorrow’s inflation figures. Despite China’s woes, that remains the big one this week. Expect uneasiness until we know more.

The Trader is written by Taha Lokhandwala