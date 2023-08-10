Companies roundup: Persimmon's profits slashed & Entain’s bribery

Persimmon's (PSN) pre-tax profit sank 66 per cent in its results for the six months to 30 June. The FTSE 100 housebuilder blamed its poor performance on higher interest rates and the end of the Help to Buy scheme earlier this year.
However, the company was bullish it would hit its full-year profit expectations for this calendar year and return to growth, with its interim dividend reintroduced at 20p a share. Shares were up 2 per cent in early trading.
"With the historic under-supply of homes, the longer term outlook for housing remains positive," said chief executive David Finch. ML
Entain's bribery pain
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain (ENT) fell to a £448mn loss for the six months to 30 June after recording a bigger-than-anticipated £585mn provision relating to an HMRC investigation into its legacy Turkish business. Management said any potential settlement would be paid over four years, adding that “judicial approval [of the ongoing deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service] will be sought during Q4 2023”.
This took the shine off an otherwise steady set of results. Revenue rose by 13 per cent to £2.38bn, with the digital performance helping underlying cash profits up by 6 per cent to £499mn. The shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading. CA
Spirax-Sarco hampered by destocking
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) has revealed half-year figures in line with market expectations, along with an 8 per cent hike in the interim dividend. In a broadly positive, but somewhat patchy performance, the thermal energy specialist delivered a 13 per cent increase in revenue to £851mn, while adjusted operating profit contracted by 4 per cent to £172mn.
The underlying profit margin fell by 3.6 percentage points to 20.2 per cent. Net financing costs rose appreciably from H1 2022, and net debt (excluding leases) came in at £748mnn (FY 2022: £690mn), giving a leverage ratio of 1.8x cash profits.
The group’s chief executive, Nicholas Anderson, outlined the group's challenges, as he pointed out that the results had been achieved “against the backdrop of continued destocking in the Biopharm and Semicon WFE sectors, as well as softening industrial production growth”. MR
Profit at Savills drops by 72 per cent
Shares in Savills (SVS) tumbled by 10 per cent in early trading, after it revealed that its “range of expectations for the year as a whole has reduced somewhat”. The property services group saw adjusted pre-tax profits fall by 72 per cent in the first half of 2023. This was largely due to the “downward trend in real estate trading volumes”, with Continental Europe and mainland China causing particular problems. JS
Petrofac shares drop on interim loss
Petrofac (PFC) shares fell 4 per cent as the services and engineering company reported a half yearly loss. The engineering and construction (E&C) division of the company experienced challenges related to lower levels of activity and contractual issues, resulting in an operating loss of $122mn (£96mn).
The company said its order backlog stood at $6.6bn at the end of June, up from $3.4bn six months prior. It also posted a $103mn operating loss for the six months ending June 30, in contrast to a $77mn profit from the previous year's equivalent period.
Chief executive Tareq Kawash said: “My focus is on continuing to close out the legacy portfolio, improving our financial resilience and strengthening the balance sheet through the commercial settlements and advance payments due in the period.” AA
Valuation hit pushes Derwent into the red
Derwent London (DLN) swung to a pre-tax loss in its results for the six months to 30 June due to a further slump in the value of its assets. The London office landlord's net tangible asset (NTA) value dropped 9.8 per cent from 30 June last year to the end of last year due to the ruptions caused by the disastrous ‘mini-Budget’ and fell a further 5.1 per cent over the first half of this year as bearishness around offices continued.
Over the 12 months to 30 June this year, its NTA value per share has shrunk from 4,525.5p to 3,874.5p. ML