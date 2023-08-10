Companies roundup: Persimmon's profits slashed & Entain’s bribery

Persimmon's (PSN) pre-tax profit sank 66 per cent in its results for the six months to 30 June. The FTSE 100 housebuilder blamed its poor performance on higher interest rates and the end of the Help to Buy scheme earlier this year.

However, the company was bullish it would hit its full-year profit expectations for this calendar year and return to growth, with its interim dividend reintroduced at 20p a share. Shares were up 2 per cent in early trading.

"With the historic under-supply of homes, the longer term outlook for housing remains positive," said chief executive David Finch. ML

Entain's bribery pain

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain (ENT) fell to a £448mn loss for the six months to 30 June after recording a bigger-than-anticipated £585mn provision relating to an HMRC investigation into its legacy Turkish business. Management said any potential settlement would be paid over four years, adding that “judicial approval [of the ongoing deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service] will be sought during Q4 2023”.

This took the shine off an otherwise steady set of results. Revenue rose by 13 per cent to £2.38bn, with the digital performance helping underlying cash profits up by 6 per cent to £499mn. The shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Antofagasta misses on debt, dividend Copper giant Antofagasta (ANTO) will fare better than expected this year given broader conditions thanks to significant projects hitting the finish line and better productivity. The copper price, while strong historically, is lower compared with last year because of China’s industrial weakness, while costs for large-scale miners have been tough to control. Antofagasta reported cash profits for the first half 6 per cent below consensus, at $1.3bn (£1bn). This was 7.5 per cent ahead of last year and 45 per cent down on 2021. The surprise for the half was the net debt figure of $821mn – RBC had forecast a net cash position, and consensus saw net debt of $521mn. Antofagasta will pay out an interim dividend of 11.7¢, up from 9.2¢ last year. AH

Spirax-Sarco hampered by destocking

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) has revealed half-year figures in line with market expectations, along with an 8 per cent hike in the interim dividend. In a broadly positive, but somewhat patchy performance, the thermal energy specialist delivered a 13 per cent increase in revenue to £851mn, while adjusted operating profit contracted by 4 per cent to £172mn.

The underlying profit margin fell by 3.6 percentage points to 20.2 per cent. Net financing costs rose appreciably from H1 2022, and net debt (excluding leases) came in at £748mnn (FY 2022: £690mn), giving a leverage ratio of 1.8x cash profits.

The group’s chief executive, Nicholas Anderson, outlined the group's challenges, as he pointed out that the results had been achieved “against the backdrop of continued destocking in the Biopharm and Semicon WFE sectors, as well as softening industrial production growth”. MR

One million more people will pay tax on their cash savings this year, as higher interest rates make it easier to breach the personal savings allowance with a smaller pot of money. According to figures obtained by AJ Bell, HMRC expects 2.7 million people to pay tax on cash interest in 2023-24, up by almost a million in just one year. The personal savings allowance stands at £1,000 a year for basic-rate taxpayers and £500 for higher-rate taxpayers, while additional-rate taxpayers have none. AJ Bell has called for the allowance to be doubled. VC

Profit at Savills drops by 72 per cent

Shares in Savills (SVS) tumbled by 10 per cent in early trading, after it revealed that its “range of expectations for the year as a whole has reduced somewhat”. The property services group saw adjusted pre-tax profits fall by 72 per cent in the first half of 2023. This was largely due to the “downward trend in real estate trading volumes”, with Continental Europe and mainland China causing particular problems. JS

Deliveroo ups guidance and proposes buyback Deliveroo (ROO) shares rose 4 per cent in early trading after the online food delivery company served up a better-than-expected performance for the six months to 30 June and proposed an extra £250mn share buyback. Revenue rose 5 per cent to £1.02bn, while gross transaction value (GTV) per order was up by a tenth. Management raised full-year cash profit guidance to a range of £60mn-£80mn from a previous forecast of £20mn-£50mn. However, overall order numbers fell by 6 per cent to 145mn and the 2023 outlook for GTV growth was cut to lower single digits. CA

Petrofac shares drop on interim loss

Petrofac (PFC) shares fell 4 per cent as the services and engineering company reported a half yearly loss. The engineering and construction (E&C) division of the company experienced challenges related to lower levels of activity and contractual issues, resulting in an operating loss of $122mn (£96mn).

The company said its order backlog stood at $6.6bn at the end of June, up from $3.4bn six months prior. It also posted a $103mn operating loss for the six months ending June 30, in contrast to a $77mn profit from the previous year's equivalent period.

Chief executive Tareq Kawash said: “My focus is on continuing to close out the legacy portfolio, improving our financial resilience and strengthening the balance sheet through the commercial settlements and advance payments due in the period.” AA

Watches of Switzerland’s sales down Luxury watch and jewellery sales fell in the first-quarter at Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) but the retailer said that demand for high-end watches “remains robust and continues to exceed supply”. Total revenues fell 2 per cent to £382mn, a slightly better performance than consensus analyst forecasts. The US performance was a highlight, as sales rose by 7 per cent stateside, but sales in the UK and Europe fell by 8 per cent which the company attributed to “product intake timing”. Management kept guidance for 2024 steady, which helped the shares rise by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

Valuation hit pushes Derwent into the red

Derwent London (DLN) swung to a pre-tax loss in its results for the six months to 30 June due to a further slump in the value of its assets. The London office landlord's net tangible asset (NTA) value dropped 9.8 per cent from 30 June last year to the end of last year due to the ruptions caused by the disastrous ‘mini-Budget’ and fell a further 5.1 per cent over the first half of this year as bearishness around offices continued.

Over the 12 months to 30 June this year, its NTA value per share has shrunk from 4,525.5p to 3,874.5p. ML