The subplots that will derail our economic happy ending

Reassuring news on the macro front – namely that inflation appears to be buckling under the weight of 14 interest rate hikes, and relief that the Bank of England (BoE) has probably only one or two more tightening moves left in the bag following this month’s quarter-point rise – has the makings of a happy economic ending. But a couple of subplots could delay or even derail this crowning moment.

First, monetary tightening has now reached the point where it could cause the economy to buckle too, something the BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) acknowledges in its description of current policy as “restrictive”. Second, we are likely to have to endure higher interest rates past the point when inflation gets close to target, which means access to cheap borrowing stays closed off.

The fall in the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate to 7.9 per cent in June was an important turning point in the inflation fight, but flickering risks remain. Among the lingering symptoms worrying the BoE is the fast rate of pay growth. In the three months to May, average wages went up by more than 7 per cent. The BoE’s own surveys of businesses reveal that they expect workers’ wages to grow by 5 per cent or more in the coming year.