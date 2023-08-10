Today's markets: Inflation fears hold back shares

The FTSE 100 got off to a muted start this morning, with the index marginally down 0.02 per cent) ahead of the release of new US inflation data this afternoon. Investors across the Atlantic are bracing for a slight uptick in the consumer price index – which will in turn raise questions about the possibility of further rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

The previous set of US inflation numbers proved to be a pleasant surprise, as they undershot expectations for the first time in what clearly felt like forever. If today’s figures do the same, we could see shares rally after their recent period of stagnation. Of course, a large increase in inflation would have the opposite effect. Either way, there could potentially be some serious movements across US equities today.

Whether the muted mood in the UK can be sustained over the coming days depends in part on what tomorrow’s second-quarter GDP figures reveal about the state of the economy. The consensus seems to be that nothing much will have changed – economists aren’t anticipating serious growth or a substantial downturn. These are hardly sentiments that will inspire action from investors – but as in the US, much depends on whether there are any surprises in the data.

Looking ahead, researchers at ING think the GDP readout will have limited consequences for the Bank of England’s rate hiking cycle, as the central bank “is looking at services inflation and wage growth and not a lot else,” they wrote earlier in the week. The Dutch bank is doubtful that either figure will have shifted substantially by next month, meaning yet another rate hike is probably on the cards in the next meeting.

Elsewhere, housebuilder Persimmon (PSN) led the FTSE 100 risers’ table this morning (with shares up nearly 4 per cent) despite the fact that its half-year results showed a 36 per cent fall in the number of completed homes. However, this optimism isn’t based on some positive indicators buried deep in the report. Rather, it’s likely that investors had already priced in the negative impact of interest rate rises on mortgage demand – and on the group’s shares.

We should also point out that these present feelings of uncertainty are not confined to developed markets. Deflation in China also put a damper on Asian benchmarks overnight. Hong Kong’s stocks were also trading at their lowest level in recent weeks after the Biden administration unveiled plans to restrict US investment into three Chinese tech sectors: quantum computing, AI and advanced chips.

It remains to be seen whether UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil similar measures in the interest of national security. In any case, investors are navigating a minefield of geopolitical and economic risk (what else is new?).

The Trader is written by Jennifer Johnson