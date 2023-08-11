Companies roundup: Rio's railway & EMIS takeover

The Simandou iron ore project has been a major drama for Rio Tinto (RIO), bringing on bribery charges from US regulators earlier this year and resulting in executive sackings years ago. But the huge iron ore mine is closer to being built, after Rio, the Guinea government and the Chinese consortium controlling the other two of the four ‘blocks’ that make up Simandou agreed to split the cost of a 600km railway line needed to get the ore to port. The cost could be around $15bn (£11.8bn).

The Guinean government still has to formally ratify the deal. Previous estimates had been that the railway line would be finished as early as next year, but Rio did not give a timeline for the project to move forward beyond this new agreement. AH

CMA reverses EMIS buyout block

Health software company EMIS (EMIS) ought to have been long gone from the London Stock Exchange by now, after shareholders backed a buyout offer of £1.2bn from UnitedHealth a year ago. But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stepped in given both companies serve the NHS. The regulator has now said the deal can go through, albeit in a provisional decision.

“The investigation confirmed that EMIS, as the lead supplier to NHS GPs across the UK, holds a particularly strong market position in the supply of electronic patient record systems but, further evidence-gathering and analysis found the combination of this position with Optum’s activities should not present competition concerns,” the CMA said.

The company’s shares had traded as low as 1,310p after the CMA’s first decision that the buyout was anti-competitive, compared to the 1,925p offer price. After the reversal, the shares climbed back over 1,900p. AH

Infra trusts agree mega merger

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP) has agreed to absorb its smaller peer GCP Asset Backed Income (GABI), with discussions also underway to take over a rival, RM Infrastructure Income (RMII).

The currently proposed combination would see GABI, a £244mn trust with a focus on loans in sectors such as infrastructure, rolled into the £1.1bn GCP trust. The trusts’ boards have argued that a combination would bring an “increased return of capital to shareholders” and allow the combined entity to reduce debts. Both trusts have recently seen their shares trade on discounts of more than 30 per cent to portfolio net asset value (NAV). DB