Talk of AI bubble not yet justified, says Morgan Stanley

Maybe the hype about AI causing a stock market bubble is, well, hot air. Analysts at Morgan Stanley investment bank have made the case that outside the obvious big names, there hasn’t yet been a strong rally in AI stocks. They point out that market bubbles grow at a median 154 per cent in the three years pre-peak but, although the first AI winners are up more than 200 per cent year-to-date, broader AI indices are only up around 50 per cent in 2023 and haven’t yet breached 2021 highs.

Citing “stickiness and breadth of (technological) diffusion” the report authors, Edward Stanley and Matias Ovrum, argued AI stands apart from other hype cycles. They based that opinion on the study of 70 micro and macro bubbles of the past century.

One caveat is that bubbles often overlap – the last may not have fully deflated before the next rising tide lifts all stocks. The analysts conceded this may be a factor that underplays the extent to which AI indices have risen slowly because they were already expensive thanks to a 2021 “everything bubble”.