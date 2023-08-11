The economic week ahead: 14-18 August

Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data will be released on Wednesday, no doubt overshadowed by the better-known Consumer Prices Index (CPI) release.

But it deserves a closer look. PPI measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by UK manufacturers, and is divided into an input price index and an output price index. While the input price index measures changes in the price of materials bought by UK manufacturers for processing, the output price index measures the change in factory gate prices.

As such, the PPI can be a valuable leading indicator of inflation: rising costs at a wholesale level result in consumers paying more for finished goods, meaning higher CPI inflation later on. Encouragingly, recent figures show rapidly falling PPI, fuelling hopes that CPI will follow.