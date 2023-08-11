Today's markets: Good news fails to lift bad moods

Markets have ended the weak on a sour note with geopolitical tensions and general fear overpowering some good news from the UK and the US.

The FTSE 100 is down 1 per cent this morning, with the DAX down 0.45 per cent. It was a nothing day in New York overnight while Asian shares tumbled because of continued fears over China’s growth, plus new investment restrictions from President Biden. The Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent but in Shanghai, shares were down 2 per cent.

The surprise was to see the FTSE do so badly this morning, especially after we found out the UK economy expanded in the second quarter, showing ongoing resilience against rising interest rates.

According to data published by the Office for National Statistics, GDP rose by 0.2 per cent between April and June this year, beating consensus estimates of zero growth. The figures mean that the UK economy continues to steer clear of a ‘technical recession’ – defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Despite today’s more positive figures, forecasters remain split on whether the UK economy will enter recession later this year as the impact of higher interest rates feeds through. Earlier this month, the Bank of England released projections suggesting that the UK economy would grow by 0.5 per cent in both 2023 and 2024, and 0.25 per cent in 2025.

Not all economists share this optimism, though. Earlier this week, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said there were “even chances that GDP growth will contract by the end of 2023, and a roughly 60 per cent risk of a recession at the end of 2024”. So plenty more to be worried about on the horizon.

Elsewhere, investors were not too happy with the Chinese government’s latest stimulus update, after dismal data earlier in the week showed the post-pandemic recovery has come to a halt. Adding salt to the wound, Chinese property giant, Country Garden, forecasted first-half loss of as much as $7.6bn, hitting stocks in Asia.

This all came after the Biden administration unveiled plans to restrict US investment into three Chinese tech sectors: quantum computing, AI and advanced chips, as President Biden raised concerns that China is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ The Dow did manage a 0.15 per cent rise after the latest US inflation data showed prices increasing at 3.2 per cent – beating analysts expectations. Shares are projected to be flat when they open later on today.

In France, new data this morning showed the inflation rate decreased to 4.3 per cent in July from 4.5 per cent in June. This is partly due to declines in energy prices as well as moderate rises in the prices of food and manufactured goods. Yet, it was still miles of the European Central Bank’s target of 2 per cent.

The Trader is written by Ali Al Enazi and Hermione Taylor