Companies roundup: M&S shares and Victoria delays

Shares in Marks and Spencer (MKS) jumped by 9 per cent this morning, after the retailer predicted that its annual profits would be up year-on-year, and that its interim figures would show “significant improvement against previous expectations”.

Like-for-like food sales grew by 11 per cent between April and August, while like-for-like clothing and homeware sales increased by 6 per cent. Management reported strong growth in stores, but “more subdued growth in online”.

The unscheduled trading update follows a similarly cheerful announcement from Next (NXT), which upgraded its profit forecasts earlier this month on the back of “exceptionally warm weather” in June. M&S warned that the consumer market could tighten as the year progresses, however, and data from the British Retail Consortium showed that wet weather in July depressed retail sales growth in the UK.

M&S is due to publish results for the 26 weeks ending 30 September on 8 November. JS

Victoria’s results delayed in tough trading conditions

Victoria (VCP) shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading after the flooring company delayed the release of its full-year results due to its auditors asking for further time to complete their work. The market also responded badly to the company’s warning that it had seen “softer demand in FY2023 due to near-term macroeconomic conditions”. In a detailed update, Victoria said it generated record underlying revenues of £1.46bn in the year to 1 April and expected a sharp increase in free cash flow in the second half of next year. However, while operating margins rose slightly on a like-for-like basis in 2023, these are still below the company’s “expected (and historical) high-teen level” management said. CA

Bunzl bolts on four more Consumables distributor Bunzl (BNZL) has agreed four more deals to bolt on competitors in Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands and Spain. The deals will add nearly £80mn to the group’s revenue, although it didn’t provide details on how profitable they were, nor how much it has paid for them. Broker Shore Capital said that assuming the deals had a neutral overall impact on margins, they should add between 0.5-1 per cent to earnings. Bunzl’s shares trade at around 15.5-times the broker’s earnings forecast of 178.5p a share. MF

Castings keeps on trucking

Engineering group Castings (CGS) said that continued strong demand for commercial vehicles was underpinning its order book, with major truck makers limiting new orders as they focus on clearing backlogs. Truck making has been restricted by the chip shortage that crippled the wider automotive sector in recent years but things have picked up this year given greater semiconductor availability. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported a 16 per cent increase in commercial vehicle production in the first half, the fastest growth in more than a decade.

Castings earns three quarters of its revenue from serving the heavy truck market. However, house broker Zeus Capital warned that “market demand dynamics could become more volatile” once backlogs clear, given the wider macroeconomic backdrop. MF

Read more: Castings declares special dividend