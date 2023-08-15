Moody's downgrade means US banks are not out of the woods

A surprise downgrade by credit rating agency Moody’s provoked fears of another US bank run last week, although the impact was just a hit to the share prices of regional banks, which had been on a recovery path since March. The Dow Jones Select Regional Banks Index (US:DJSRBK) is down 23 per cent this year, but up 10 per cent since the start of July.

The problem for investors is not just that US banks tend to go bust – more than 500 or so have faded into oblivion since 2008 – but where liquidity or solvency problems may strike is almost impossible to predict with any certainty.

Moody’s did qualify its downgrades by saying that it still believed that the banking sector was strong. Also, in a scenario that is uncommon for banking in recent years, the weekend passed without any hint of drama, and recent quarterly results show positive signs for the sector.