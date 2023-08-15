Today's markets: Rate hikes are back on the table

Markets opened in a bad mood this morning after investors were put on edge by unexpectedly strong wage growth in the UK and China slashing a key loan rate.

The FTSE 100 dropped 1.2 per cent as the wage data increased the prospect of additional interest rate rises. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay grew by 7.8 per cent between April and June, well above the expected rate of 7.4 per cent. The Bank of England had already stated that the rapid increase in salaries is making it much more difficult to keep inflation under control, and with the current rate now the highest since records began in 2001, another rate hike in September looks more certain now. Still to come though is official inflation data tomorrow: economists think the headline figure will decline significantly, to below 7 per cent. The core number, which excludes food and energy components, is predicted to decrease in a more moderate manner.

The UK isn’t the only one feeling the pain. The Hang Seng fell another 1 per cent with the sluggish Chinese economy being the key factor. New data this morning showed industrial production rose by 3.7 per cent, falling short of the median forecast of 4.4 per cent. This metric holds particular significance for the country despite Beijing’s attempt to reorient growth around consumer spending in recent years. In response, the People’s Bank of China surprised markets by cutting the one-year loan rate for institutions by 0.15 percentage points, the latest bid to stimulate an economy that has been struggling due to deflation and weak domestic demand. But China’s economic conundrum is not likely to ease any time soon, even as policymakers look for fresh methods of resuscitation.

The gloomy mood extended to Europe, with the Dax and the Cac 40 down 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. The unexpected news from China is clearly taking some time to digest.

With futures also pointing to a fall for US markets at the open, investors will await this afternoon’s figures for US retail sales growth, which economists anticipate to rise to 0.4 per cent in July from the previous month’s 0.2 per cent rise.

On the companies front, as of mid-morning there were just four risers in the FTSE 100, with Legal & General (LGEN) the biggest faller despite reporting strong first-half performance. But there was better news in the All-Share, where Marks and Spencer (MKS) shares rose strongly after an upgrade to 2023/24 profit guidance. More on both those stories here.

Today's The Trader is written by Ali Al Enazi