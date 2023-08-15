What pint prices reveal about property prices

If you’ve been down to your local pub in the past year and found yourself turning white as a smiling landlady tells you the price of your pint, you’re not alone. Beer, like everything else, is more expensive than it was thanks to levels of inflation not seen in decades.

However, the picture is somewhat complicated by the fact that for some of you, this horror story might not ring true at all. According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, although a pint of bitter in London might cost you as much as £7.45, in one unnamed venue you can still buy one for as little as £1.71. Pint price variation is not new, but the figures suggest the breadth of the spread is particularly wide now, as a recent FT Alphaville investigation found.

The ONS says that the flattening of the “bell curve for prices” is typical when inflation is running high, but even then the extent of price variation at the moment is unusual. According to ONS data, price variation is significantly wider now than at any point since its records began in 2000. We don’t know if price variation was this bad in the 1980s, when inflation last ran this hot, because we don’t have the numbers.