Companies roundup: Aviva’s dividend & house prices

While Legal & General (LGEN) received a market kicking for not announcing new capital giveaways in its recent interim report, it would have been logical if the lack of obvious shareholder goodies in half-year results for general and life insurer Aviva (AV.) had triggered a similar reaction. However, luckily for Aviva investors, the main theme was the company’s ability to seemingly offset the worst of the hikes in inflation with a combination of rising rates and new business wins. This, alongside a prediction for a total dividend payout this year of £915mn, or approximately 33p a share, was enough to keep the bears at bay.

Key to Aviva’s performance was how it managed costs alongside the inflationary pressures in its general business lines. Cost management seems to have been particularly successful for the company and baseline controllable costs absorbed 7 per cent of inflation to stay essentially flat at £1.34bn. This will help Aviva achieve its £750mn cost savings target earlier than expected this year. JH

Annual house price growth continues to slow

Annual house price growth has slowed for the eighth consecutive month as high interest rates continue to dampen demand. According to the ONS's data for June, the cost of the average UK home is 1.7 per cent higher than 12 months ago, compared with a 1.8 per cent annual increase in May. At the peak of the market last July, annual house price growth soared to 14 per cent.

Northern Ireland recorded the fastest annual growth at 2.7 per cent, whereas England and Wales posted 1.9 and 0.6 per cent growth. In Scotland, there was no annual change in prices. ML

