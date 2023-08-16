Today's markets: Shares weaker on rate fears

We’re firmly back into a ‘higher for longer’ and ‘good news is bad news’ trading environment, as shares dipped this morning and overnight on expectations rate hikes just aren’t cutting the mustard.

The FTSE 100 is off slightly this morning falling 0.1 per cent, with general negative sentiment and today’s inflation figures overpowering decent numbers from Admiral Group (ADM). Turns out that everyone paying a lot more for their car insurance is good for business. In New York, the S&P 500 sank to a five-week low because of strong retail sales. Higher sales signify that consumers aren’t cutting back en masse and might keep inflation from falling to target.

It’s a similar case at home as well. Latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the consumer price index fell to 6.8 per cent in July after weaker power prices and slowing food costs outweighed continued price rises in other sectors. This was a sharp drop from the 7.9 per cent seen in June and is the lowest level since February 2022. But, there was no change in core CPI, which strips out energy, food and tobacco, which are often the most volatile contributors to the index. Add this to yesterday’s wage growth figures, which showed regular pay grew by 7.8 per cent between April and June, well above the expected rate of 7.4 per cent, and there’s plenty to be fearful about on the rates front.

Expectations for the terminal bank rate have risen over the past two days and now sit closer to 6 per cent by the spring, up from around 5.7 per cent. It’s difficult to see anything but another 0.25 percentage point hike at the 21 September Bank of England meeting, but it’s worth remembering how split the committee was two weeks ago. Two members wanted to go for a 0.5 percentage point hike last time around, and while headline inflation is slowing, there will be a lot of concern over the core and wage figures.

It would be foolish to rule out a 0.5 point hike next month, but that would take the bank rate to 5.75 per cent, so you’d nail on a recession, and worse, leave very little room for anything else if it still doesn’t work. It’s very much the conversation we’ve been having all year, waiting too long to get going means you then have to go hard and fast, but when you go hard and fast, and it doesn’t work, you’re left in a very large economic pickle.

Rest assured, there are plenty of data points to come out before the next meeting, so I very much doubt this will be the last time we change our minds on what happens next. But for now, it doesn’t look good.

All of this comes after a pretty horrible day yesterday for other markets. In Asia, concerns about China kept on going. The People’s Bank of China cut its lending rate but that wasn’t enough to dispel fears the economy is going in reverse. The Hang Seng fell 1.4 per cent while in Shanghai, shares fell 0.8 per cent.

The Trader is written by Taha Lokhandwala