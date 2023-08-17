BAE Systems buys Ball’s aerospace business for $5.6bn

BAE Systems (BAE) has fully committed to supplying the space arms race by buying Ball Corporation’s aerospace division for $5.5bn (£4.35bn), as the US government as others continue to spend big new satellites and other monitoring technologies.

Ball Aerospace makes systems and parts for spacecraft, as well as “defence technologies across air, land and sea domains”, BAE Systems said. It added that the business was "highly complementary" to its own US operations, and would allow it to accelerate its development of technologies in areas such as electronic warfare, intelligence and reconnaissance systems.