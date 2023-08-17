Companies roundup: ITM Power & student property

Hydrogen equipment group ITM Power (ITM) offered investors a bit of good news today when it revealed that full year revenue came in significantly ahead of guidance. At its interim results in January, management told markets to expect annual sales of just £2mn this year. As a result, shareholders were pleased with the actual figure of £5.23mn, despite it falling 7 per cent on last year. Shares were up more than 4.5 per cent by mid-morning.

However, the company still has a long way to go: its pre-tax losses widened, as did its loss per share figure. Management is now more than halfway into a 12-month turnaround plan that will see ITM simplify its product portfolio, cut costs and streamline its manufacturing processes. JJ

Analysts give Empiric 'A*' after it beats expectations

Empiric Student Property's (ESP) shares rose 5 per cent in early trading after it beat analysts' predicted grades. In its results for the six months to 30 June, the student accommodation landlord's EPRA earnings per share soared 18.5 per cent, outdoing analyst Stifel's already bullish prediction of 16 per cent growth, highlighting the continued imbalance of supply and demand for student digs.

Meanwhile, ESP's gross margin increased by two percentage points to 72 per cent, which the company pinned on its "continued focus on operational efficiency". John Cahill from Stifel gave the company an "A* on A-Level results day" for its better-than-expected figures. ML

<boxout>