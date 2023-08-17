Today's markets: Bond yields spike adds to the gloom

UK investors have begun the morning in the red again, with most major European indices falling in sympathy with the overnight drops seen on US and Asian markets. The gloom descended after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its July meeting, which revealed little about the likelihood of further rate rises, but contributed to a further rise in US Treasury yields.

“Participants remained resolute in their commitment to bring inflation down to the [...] two per cent objective,” the notes read. This is hardly surprising given that this has been the central bank’s target figure for more than a decade. But the note that “significant upside risks” to inflation still exist, made in advance of another month of strong economic data, helped push bond yields higher.

Ten-year US Treasury yields reached 4.29 per cent overnight, their highest level since 2007. The S&P 500 closed down 0.8 per cent, the Nikkei finished down 0.4 per cent, and the FTSE 100, Cac 40 and Dax were all down between 0.15 and 0.3 per cent by mid-morning on Thursday.

There was an element of equivocation in some of the Fed’s statements - members of the Federal Open Market Committee also warned of the economic risks of “inadvertent” overtightening.

So as with most public statements by the Fed, there’s plenty of ambiguous language here for investors to interpret according to their own biases. That said, it’s arguably also clear that the economy is no longer running so hot that central bankers view dramatic rate hikes as an outright necessity. Hawks will say Jay Powell and his colleagues have left room for a bit of further tightening, while doves might see the central bank taking its foot off the accelerator.

There’s no denying that inflation is decelerating – even here in the UK, as yesterday’s CPI numbers revealed - the question is how fast it will do so from now on.

China’s increasingly precarious economy will not be doing much to abate investor jitters. Foreign institutional investors are ditching the country’s stocks and bonds at a rapid rate, according to FT analysis this morning, as doubts emerge about the strength of its post-lockdown bounceback.

Just last month, party leaders had promised to support the flagging property sector and increase consumer spending. Markets clearly no longer believe these pledges are credible in the absence of big initiatives since then.

Here in London, insurers Aviva (AV.) and Prudential (PRU) are still atop the list of FTSE 100 risers after positive results from much of the sector this week. At the opposite end of the table, shares in defence giant BAE Systems (BA) were down more than 4 per cent after it announced plans to buy the aerospace arm of US conglomerate Ball Corp for a cool $5.6bn.

The Trader is written by Jennifer Johnson