Are we overindulging in weight-loss drug company shares?

The new class of weight-loss drugs from Eli Lilly (US:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (US:NVO) have been cast as miracle treatments, so effective in reducing appetites that US food sales could suffer. Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's key drug, hit $1.1bn (£800mn) in sales in the June quarter, with $1bn of this in the US. This marked a 500 per cent increase on last year. Mounjaro, Eli Lilly's offering, is close to the $1bn sales mark, with sales doubling between the March and June quarters.

The growth prospects were further bolstered by the results of a recent clinical trial, which showed that Wegovy also offered significant protection against heart problems.

Researchers at Morgan Stanley said the greater uptake of the medicines, known as GLP-1 agonists, could also start to “weigh on medtech markets, including CPAP devices for sleep apnea, orthopaedic devices and the dialysis segment”. In other words, the widespread use of these drugs for obesity could also lead to a reduction in related conditions, thereby shrinking demand for their treatment.