Companies roundup: Barbenheimer & weak retailers

Cinema’s most popular double act has come to the rescue for Everyman Media Group (EMAN). In the last week of July, the cinema group delivered record admissions as the appeal of the heavily marketed Barbie and Oppenheimer overcame the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis. The £10.6mn of July revenue was 49 per cent ahead of the same month last year, while cash profit doubled to £2.6mn.

However, strip out July and it wasn’t so rosy. In the six months to the end of June, revenue dropped 6 per cent to £38.3mn while year-on-year the cash profit was down 23 per cent to £5.8mn. Expectations are still in line with the full-year guidance and management has high hopes for the second half of the year with the release of the new Dune movie and a Napoleon biopic.

Cinemas are under pressure from streaming and rising living costs. With the Marvel Universe losing its momentum the industry is in search of a new identity. In 2023, it appears to be historical biopics that are attempting to replace the comic book heroes. Everyman will be hoping the little French emperor captures the public’s attention as much as the father of the atomic bomb did. AS

Retail sales weak in July

British retail sales volumes fell by a worse-than-expected 1.2 per cent in July, according to the ONS, as cost of living pressures, high food prices and bad weather meant shoppers picked up fewer items compared to June. Food store volumes fell by 2.6 per cent, with “supermarkets reporting that the wet weather reduced clothing sales” the ONS said.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a slighter fall of 0.5 per cent in the month. The data contributed to some early-doors market movements in the retail space – Frasers (FRAS) shares were down 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Dublin-listed Kingspan quietly exits LSE Kingspan (KGP) has cancelled trading on the London Stock Exchange, confirming the news in a brief note this morning. The building materials manufacturer, which has long been criticised for its products' use on the Grenfell Tower, will now trade exclusively through its primary listing on the Euronext exchange in Dublin. The decision comes after a vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting last month in which 98.4 per cent of shareholders agreed to cancel its London listing. ML Read more: Six years on, Grenfell still casts a shadow over housebuilders

Walmart takes market share from rivals

Low-cost retailer Walmart (US:WMT) is outperforming its retail rivals. The company’s sales grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year to $162bn in the three months to July. This was slightly ahead of analyst expectations and gave management the confidence to raise the full-year guidance. Growth expectations were increased a percentage point to between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent.

Growth was up across the board. The e-commerce business grew 24 per cent while advertising revenue expanded 35 per cent. The advertising figure is particularly impressive given the wider downturn in the industry during the last year.

In the context of the recent drop in revenue at both Home Depot (US:HD) and Target (US:TGT), these results suggest Walmart is taking market share during this inflationary period. Sales of food and kitchen appliances increased as consumers look to cook more at home rather than going out for dinner.

Walmart’s economies of scale are significant economic moats that are hard to compete with. These benefits are particularly important when consumers are more price sensitive. Bigger is better when it comes to low-cost retail. AS