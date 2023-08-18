The clues that tell us where inflation goes next

Inflation has surprised in 2023

Are PPI figures an indicator of better things to come?

After a summer of surprises, UK inflation seems to be heading in the right direction. At 6.8 per cent, the inflation rate has moved convincingly downwards from October’s 11.1 per cent peak. In August, the Bank of England (BoE) issued new forecasts, suggesting that consumer price index (CPI) inflation would fall below 5 per cent by the end of the year and return to the 2 per cent target by the start of 2025.

This would be a relief: for months now, the UK economy has endured the indignity of being an inflation outlier. In March, the average spread between the UK and G20 annual inflation rate peaked at 4.4 percentage points. This is rendered all the more striking when you consider that since 1998, the average spread has been zero. And according to Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon “there remains an uncomfortable spread between UK inflation and the benchmark international inflation rate” today.