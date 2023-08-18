The economic week ahead: 21-25 August

Consumer spending makes up the bulk of expenditure across advanced economies – in the UK, it accounts for over 60 per cent of the total. As a result, confidence measures can act as an important leading indicator of changes in household consumption and saving. And next week sees a bumper crop of releases.

Next week there’s a trio of reports, starting with the euro area index on Wednesday. Friday will bring Michigan Sentiment Index data from the US.

The UK GfK consumer confidence index, also released on Friday, is calculated by scoring responses based on their positivity. A higher (or these days, less negative) index score indicates more optimism: the index reached a record low of -49 in September 2022.