Today's markets: Rates and rain put shares under pressure

Same old story this morning: shares lower, pretty much across the board, after a dismal session in Asia and another down day in the US. It’s not been a great fortnight for risk assets, and today’s no exception: the Dax is another 0.7 per cent lower, France’s Cac 40 is down 0.9 per cent, and the FTSE 100 has fallen 0.6 per cent.

UK small and mid-cap indices are also under a bit of pressure this morning after poor retail sales data for July: sales volumes fell 1.2 per cent, worse than the 0.5 per cent expected by economists – who seemingly failed to look outside the window at any stage last month. “Poor weather impacted most sectors,” the ONS said this morning. No kidding. But all told this data matters less to the Bank of England than Tuesday’s relatively hot wage data.

For stocks, the now-familiar helping of bad news overnight hasn’t helped matters – Asian markets took another turn for the worse as the People’s Bank of China stepped in to limit the renminbi’s fall vs the dollar. The Hang Seng is now down 20 per cent from its January peak – few expected China’s economic reopening to be followed by a bear market, but then again it’s tough to mask those longstanding economic weaknesses (real estate chief among them).

It's been a year of resetting expectations in general. Traders kicked off 2023 by betting that interest rates had peaked in major economies, only to rein in those hopes a couple of months later. The latest flight from risk echoes that: markets are finally starting to capitulate on their overly optimistic expectations of early-2024 rate cuts – in the US at least. Hence the big rise in long-term bond yields.

A soft landing would be a nice thing to have, but the better the economic data – and it’s still pretty good across the Atlantic – the less chance of a cut in the next 12 months.

So who’s bucking the trend at the moment? In recent weeks it’s been about weight-loss drugs more than AI. Eli Lilly (US:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (US:NVO) are still going great guns even as heat comes out the rest of the market. Some say the latter’s sales of Ozempic and Wegovy are so great that they’re distorting the economy back in its native Denmark. An influx of dollars is strengthening the krone and forcing central bankers to keep interest rates artificially low, analysts at Danske Bank suggested earlier this weeks. But even Denmark’s base rate is above 3 per cent nowadays. There’s no escape from the era of tighter policy.

The Trader is written by Dan Jones