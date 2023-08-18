What type of investor are you?

Women tend to be less confident investors than men but are better at keeping their cool in the face of market volatility. Only a minority of people of either sex tend to have both a high level of financial confidence and the ability to maintain their composure when markets go south. And financial confidence is often associated with a willingness to balance financial outcomes with environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.

These are some of the results of a study conducted by Investec and behavioural finance firm Oxford Risk. The study statistically analyses the financial personality traits of 2,000 people in the UK, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore according to four criteria: confidence, composure in the face of market volatility, willingness to balance financial and ESG outcomes, and the need to invest in familiar assets.

The study found that people tend to fall into one of four main investor categories, as follows.