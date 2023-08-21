Namibia must act to dodge the resource curse

When I crossed the border from Namibia into Botswana earlier this month, I went from a country that is on the cusp of a revenue boom, thanks to mammoth offshore oil discoveries, to one that has ably handled 50 years of significant mining revenues. But just to the north of the Caprivi strip where the countries meet lies Angola, which shows what can happen when resources riches are mismanaged. The 'resource curse' refers to the potential for citizens and states to suffer poor outcomes once a mining or oil and gas bonanza begins in their country.

Namibia already has diamond operations and a major uranium mine formerly owned by Rio Tinto (RIO), so has plenty of experience in this area. But oil discoveries by TotalEnergies (FR:TTE) and Shell (SHEL) have the potential to supercharge its energy industry. “My priority is Namibia,” said Total boss Patrick Pouyanné last month, describing the results from an appraisal well as “very positive”.

Namibia’s current royalty and tax regime charges 5 per cent on the market value of oil and gas produced and a petroleum income tax of 35 per cent, and the state oil company Namcor takes a 10 per cent, free-carried stake in each licence.