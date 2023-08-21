Today's markets: China rate cuts fail to impress

It’s seemingly a good start to the week for European shares, with the FTSE 100 rising 0.4 per cent and the Dax up 0.6 per cent. Cac 40 leading the way with a 1.1 per cent rise this morning. This followed a smaller-than-expected rate cut in China, which left Asian equities struggling. Hang Seng shed nearly 2 per cent while in Shanghai, shares were down 1.2 per cent.

Chinese banks cut the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45 per cent from 3.55 per cent but unexpectedly kept the five-year rate steady at 4.2 per cent. The moves did little to cool investor fears about China’s ailing economy or embattled property market. Both the Hang Seng and China’s blue-chip CSI 300 fell to their lowest in nine months after the measures were announced. The problem for China is that consumers and businesses are deleveraging and throwing rate cuts at the problem is not going to do much to stop it. China is very weak, with deep structural problems and a chronic inability to find a new solution to it.

Back home, housebuilders are under pressure as property prices plunged. The Rightmove August house price decline was the steepest since August 2018. The measure from the online estate agent monitors asking prices, rather than sale prices, but either way, the figures aren’t great. More on that here.

Heaping pressure on the sector, Crest Nicholson lowered its annual profit forecast on higher rates and sticky inflation. The read across from the house price data and Crest sent the FTSE 100 housebuilders sharply lower on the day, with Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon both off by 4 per cent, while Barratt and Berkley fell more than 2 per cent. This has trimmed gains for the FTSE 100, holding it back more than its European counterparts.

Yield rises are still hurting bond traders. The US 10-year Treasury has risen around 0.5 percentage points to its highest level since 2007, in the past month. It rose by around 0.3 points in just six sessions to Thursday and it is now back up to test 4.3 per cent this morning. Some of the move may be fundamental with the US economy showing considerable resilience, and the Fed minutes pointing towards further potential rate hikes. The unwinding in Japan after the BoJ tweaked its yield curve control target is another. Remember too that in the wake of the debt ceiling impasse, the amount of issuance in the back half of the year was always going to pressure yields higher. Barclays cautions against fading the sell-off in rates, whilst JPM is out with a note suggesting near-term valuations support more stable yields.

Natural gas prices rose sharply in Europe amid supply concerns in Australia. US prices increased about 4 per cent above Friday’s lows early on Monday. Union talks in Australia are due on Wednesday and traders are concerned about the potential for supply disruptions if a deal cannot be achieved. Meanwhile, crude oil prices rallied for a third day, with spot WTI north of $81 for a one-week high.

Jackson Hole this week is the event to watch and will keep traders busy. Otherwise, there is a lot of soft data out this week but nothing that should shift the dial that much. Click here to find out what’s going on.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto