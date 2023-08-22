news

Arm lays out its IPO credentials

The chip designer will be the the largest listing in the US for two years, but its lack of AI credentials will limit is valuation.
August 22, 2023
  • Hopes for a valuation over $60bn
  • IPO roadshow can begin after 15 days

Chip designer Arm's return to public markets took another step after it published a preliminary prospectus on Monday evening. The UK-based company, owned by Japan's Softbank (JP:9984), will float on New York's Nasdaq exchange next month after rejecting overtures to list its shares in the UK.

The company, which designs computer processing units (CPUs), is hoping to achieve a valuation of over $60bn, according to reports. Earlier this month, Softbank bought the remaining 25 per cent of Arm it didn't already own from its Vision Fund in a deal that valued the company at $64bn.

