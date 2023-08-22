Arm lays out its IPO credentials

Hopes for a valuation over $60bn

IPO roadshow can begin after 15 days

Chip designer Arm's return to public markets took another step after it published a preliminary prospectus on Monday evening. The UK-based company, owned by Japan's Softbank (JP:9984), will float on New York's Nasdaq exchange next month after rejecting overtures to list its shares in the UK.

The company, which designs computer processing units (CPUs), is hoping to achieve a valuation of over $60bn, according to reports. Earlier this month, Softbank bought the remaining 25 per cent of Arm it didn't already own from its Vision Fund in a deal that valued the company at $64bn.