Companies roundup: BHP profits fall & Wood Group

The world’s biggest miner and the world’s biggest consumer of metals are interlinked, and so China’s slow growth this year equals lower profits at BHP (BHP). The ‘Big Australian’ reported adjusted earnings of $12.9bn (£10bn) for the 2023 financial year, which ended 30 June.

This was down 58 per cent from the year before as iron ore and coal prices fell in the period. The company kept to production guidance at its key iron ore and copper divisions, and even with higher costs, met consensus guidance for Ebitda of $28bn. The biggest hit came from lower prices, which knocked $9bn off underlying Ebitda, as well as higher costs.

Despite meeting the profit expectations, management undershot the forecast for the final payout, at a total of 170¢ compared to 325¢ last year.

Uncertainty remains over the lengths to which the Chinese government will go to prop up its housing industry – BHP is bullish enough to forecast that iron ore will remain above $80 a tonne, compared to the current price of just over $100 a tonne. AH

Chip designer Arm publishes prospectus

Chip designer Arm has started its public offering process with the release of the preliminary prospectus for a Nasdaq offering. The UK-based and SoftBank-owned company, which rejected a listing in the UK, will list in the US early next month.

The company, which designs computer processing units (CPUs), is hoping to achieve a valuation of more than $60bn, according to reports. In August, SoftBank purchased the 25 per cent stake in Arm it didn’t already own from Vision Fund, valuing the company at $64bn.

This valuation looks a little stretched compared with its peers. Last year, Arm’s revenue dropped 1 per cent to $2.68bn while its net income from continuing operations dropped 22 per cent to $524mn. At a $60bn market cap, this would mean a valuation of 22 times last year’s revenue and 115 times the profits, well ahead of competitors AMD (US:AMD) and Intel (US:INTC) which trade on 8 times and 3 times last year’s sales respectively. AS

Cake Box boosted by sales growth and steady guidance Cake Box (CBOX) said improved sales and a better input cost environment has meant the fresh cream cakes retailer can keep guidance unchanged ahead of a capital markets event on 18 October. The company said in an AGM trading update that like-for-like sales growth at its franchisee stores had accelerated to 6.8 per cent in the first 17 weeks of its financial year, up from 5.4 per cent over the first 11 weeks. Management also highlighted increased marketing spend and “some improvements in input costs”, some of which have been passed on to assist with franchisee margins. The shares rose by more than 6 per cent in early trading. CA

Wood Group ups guidance after positive first half

Engineering and services giant Wood Group (WG.) expects sales of $6bn (£4.7bn) for the full year after reporting $3bn for the first half. The company did see a drop in its adjusted Ebitda margin for the year, from 7.2 per cent to 6.8 per cent, because of operational spending and “increased low margin pass-through revenue”, but chief executive Ken Gilmartin told Investors’ Chronicle this morning he saw this interim period as a “clear inflection point”.

The key part of this plan is for the company to clear its last lump-sum contracts, which had a habit of crashing its profits come reporting season, and move to reimbursable projects.

Wood is still only slightly in operating profit territory, with $23mn in op profit for the half-year, as well as negative cash flow, but this also could be turning around – Gilmartin said the company was on track for free cash flow in the second half. Wood also made its own contribution to the City's margins in the half – spending $5mn during the abortive Apollo bid process. AH

