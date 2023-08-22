Global trusts are lagging – but that might be about to change

This year's narrow rally has made things difficult for global equity trusts

Outperformers have had high exposure to US tech or used gearing effectively

Trusts that have exposure to unquoted companies have had mixed results

Equity markets have been buoyant so far this year, but global equity investment trusts have not followed with a similar level of returns. Many are lagging their benchmarks as they try to adjust to a changed investment landscape, and market dynamics will have to change considerably for the tide to turn. But with this year’s rally hinging on the performance of a few technology stocks, this is unsurprising and perhaps even a good thing.