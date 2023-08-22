Global trusts are lagging – but that might be about to change

- This year's narrow rally has made things difficult for global equity trusts
- Outperformers have had high exposure to US tech or used gearing effectively
- Trusts that have exposure to unquoted companies have had mixed results
Equity markets have been buoyant so far this year, but global equity investment trusts have not followed with a similar level of returns. Many are lagging their benchmarks as they try to adjust to a changed investment landscape, and market dynamics will have to change considerably for the tide to turn. But with this year’s rally hinging on the performance of a few technology stocks, this is unsurprising and perhaps even a good thing.