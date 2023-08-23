Companies roundup: Reckitt Benckiser & Home Reit

A shake up at the top of Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT) finance team will see Shannon Eisenhardt join from Nike (US:NKE) to replace the retiring Jeff Carr. Eisenhardt will join the board as CFO designate in October. She currently serves as the sportswear giant’s CFO for the consumer, brand and marketplace division.

The new CFO will face questions around volume performance - the company relied on price increases to grow revenues in its latest results as volumes fell. The shares rose by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Home Reit tenant surrenders leases to Mears

Mears (MER) has taken on the leases of a Home Reit (HOME) tenant as the suspended homeless accommodation landlord attempts to rebuild the business. Home revealed that One CIC, which leased 100 properties from it, had already been subleasing the buildings to Mears, but the new arrangement will make Mears a direct tenant of Home Reit.

On Monday, Home Reit shareholders voted overwhelmingly to ditch its former investment adviser Alvairum and its policy of providing homes for homeless people, appointing AEW UK, manager of AEW UK Reit (AEWU), with a plan to maximise shareholder value instead. The news comes after a dramatic year for Home Reit in which many critics have lambasted the ethics and financial stability of its business. ML