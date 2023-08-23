Why bond yields are rising

A rise in US Treasury yields across the spectrum has caused investor alarm, with the 10-year yield standing at its highest point since November 2007, hitting 4.3 per cent. Rising yields have the ability to hold back share prices, and while shares have risen in 2023, there’s certainly a feeling of lost potential.

But with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking policy likely to end this year, amid falling inflation, why are yields still rising?

Strong economy

The US’s economy has been surprisingly strong, despite higher interest rates and meddling inflation. In a dire economy, investors will inevitably run toward US Treasuries, forcing yields down. However, strong economic data in recent weeks has reduced the likelihood of a recession, changing market expectations.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 per cent from a year ago in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an indication that inflation is losing its hold over the US economy. In addition, strong retail sales, industrial output, and housing starts numbers for July, surprised forecasters.

This has changed the mood of investors according to Bradley Saunders, assistant economist at Capital Economics. He says: “This appears to have raised investors’ expectations for the length of time the Fed will keep rates in restrictive territory for, if not necessarily the peak rates will hit. Indeed, expectations for the end-2025 federal funds rate have risen recently, yet expectations for the level rates will eventually peak at have not.”

The indication from the markets is that keeping interest rates higher for longer is the most likely option, which has forced up long-dated yields.

The increase in US Treasury bonds and bill supply

There’s also a lot of supply hitting the market. The US Treasury will issue more than $1tn of bonds in the coming three months. In addition, net issuance is forecasted to increase next year.

Quantitative tightening

Quantitative tightening (QT), the most important Federal Reserve policy action you rarely hear about, is also a factor.

QT is the process by which the Fed reduces its monetary reserves by either selling Treasuries or letting them reach maturity and removing them from its balance sheet. This action eliminates liquidity, or money, from the financial markets. The Fed is employing a passive approach to QT, allowing $95bn to mature each month without reinvestment. This is compounding the pressure stemming from auctions.

Other factors

The bond sell-off is also a symptom of a combination of reasons that are not directly related to the hiking cycle. The Bank of Japan changing its ‘yield curve control’ policy, the credit downgrade by Fitch three weeks ago, and worries about China potentially offloading US Treasuries to bolster the yuan have all contributed to the sell off.