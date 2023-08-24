A new landscape is emerging for private investors

A falling birth rate in England and Wales, confirmed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in a release last week, on the face of it spells bad news for taxpayers. Fewer people of working age means a greater burden on taxpayers who fund the state pension. But it may also drive more people to invest – especially if solving the state pension problem leads to means testing, delaying payment and/or breaking the triple lock. Our cover feature this week examines some of the received wisdom on this front. Read the feature here.

The impact of our shrinking birth rate may not be felt for decades, but demographics are already shaping the investing landscape of the future. First, the investing habits of new waves of investors are very different to previous generations’: the former are far more likely to turn to social media for (unregulated) financial ‘advice’ and far more likely to be avid buyers of the financial thrill that is crypto.

Even so, many young investors have absorbed one effective financial lesson – used by Warren Buffett and before him Peter Lynch – which is to buy what you see is working well. Buffett bought Coca-Cola (and Apple), Lynch bought Wal-Mart. Young investors have piled into hot tech stocks for the same reasons, although they may not all be paying adequate attention to the diversity of their portfolios.

Whatever their good and bad habits, and while it’s clear that eco warriors are not found exclusively among the ranks of the young, one influence younger investors appear likely to wield is in pressuring companies to address social and environmental issues. Investors with change on their mind are being aided in this by technology and organisations who help them to be heard. At the platform end, Interactive Investor has been making it easy for investors to connect with the companies they own, and this summer added voting to its app. And while the number of votes cast via the platform has faltered this year (having soared in 2022), requests from its members to attend AGMs have jumped significantly. Sitting at the activist end of the market is recently launched The Engagement Appeal (TEA), which believes the majority of today’s investors are millennials and Gen Z, who it says possess a “more woke” ethos. TEA campaigns for plcs to be responsive to every shareholder regardless of holding size, warning of “ugly, reputationally damaging” battles otherwise. It encourages activists not to divest but instead to engage as a way to force “positive people-powered change”.

But for young investors who find their way to the stock market, and for everyone already there, a new investing landscape in a different sense could be about to emerge – one where doors are unlocked to retail investors and deep pools of investment capital are available for high-growth companies.

That’s if chancellor Jeremy Hunt can pull off the reforms he proposed at the Mansion House in July, and the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce at the London Stock Exchange can achieve its ambition of ensuring the UK once again becomes a market where “great companies start, grow and scale”.

First and foremost, the Mansion House initiative is a request to pension funds to divert a tiny fraction of their funds – albeit still amounting to £50bn – into growth companies. If they oblige, this should mean greater numbers of exciting young companies arriving on the market, and fewer of them needing to sell up or to head to Nasdaq.

But if capital has dried up in recent years as institutions shun British companies, so too has research. Analyst research is a second vital ingredient in the success of small companies – it draws in investors, allows valuations to be formed and improves liquidity. In a nutshell, high-quality research is good for companies and investors and the dearth of it can be traced back to Mifid II.

Hunt has entrusted City lawyer Rachel Kent with the job of creating a new and dynamic investment research ecosystem for London. Her proposals have significant implications for retail shareholders because not only do they call for every listed company to be guaranteed coverage from three separate sources, but that this research should also be made available to retail investors.

Kent’s proposals, if executed to their fullest extent, could finally cut retail investors free from regulations that hinder as much as help, and I invite your thoughts on them. Do you welcome the proposals? Would you settle for separate (abbreviated) research aimed at retail investors? What importance do you attach to the source of the research (which could be academic institutions)? Would you be happy to pay for access to this research? Do you believe it would help your returns? Please do email me at the address below.

Please do email me at rosie.carr@ft.com