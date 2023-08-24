Companies roundup: Nvidia surprises (again) & Liontrust

Nvidia (US:NVDA) continues to beat the extraordinarily high expectations that have been set for it. In the second quarter, its revenue rose to $13.5bn, up 88 per cent on a quarterly basis, and 101 per cent year-on-year. This figure was also up 20 per cent on the FactSet analyst consensus of $11.2bn.

The world’s largest tech firms have been spending heavily on Nvidia’s GPUs as they compete to get ahead in the generative AI race, and there are no signs of a slowdown. Nvidia expects revenue growth to accelerate next quarter, forecasting $16bn of sales in Q3 – which would be a 170 per cent increase year-on-year.

Almost all of this growth has come from data centres as cloud computing companies, such as Amazon (US:AMZN), Alphabet (US:GOOGL) and Microsoft (US:MSFT), have shifted spending to GPUs. Nvidia’s data centre revenue was up 141 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $10.3bn, while gaming was up 11 per cent to $2.5bn as it recovers from its post-pandemic slump.

Although Nvidia is trading on a price that is 50 times its forward earnings, its share price was up 10 per cent in after hours trading. These results also lifted semiconductor manufacturing companies such as ASML (NL:ASML), Lam Research (US:LRCX) and TSMC (TW:2330). A lot is riding on this business, and for now it keeps delivering. AS

Profits tick up at Macfarlane

Macfarlane (MACF) managed to grow its operating profit by 12 per cent to £10.8mn in the first half of 2023, despite a slowdown in customer demand. The packaging distributor negotiated lower input prices with its suppliers, which offset labour and energy inflation.

“Rising costs and weak demand” are expected to continue into the second half, however. JS

The long saga of asset manager Liontrust (LIO) and its pursuit of Swiss fund manager Gam reached a disappointing conclusion with the London-based manager winning round only 33 per cent of Gam's shareholders with its offer of £96mn, after extending the deadline for its offer twice in the past month. The bid approach, which hasn't been without rancour, required twice as many shareholders to vote in favour in order to guarantee a sale. The asset manager will book a £11mn one-off charge to cover its costs in relation to the failed bid. The market had been wary of the approach, given Gam's record for underperformance, and Liontrust shares rose by 11 per cent on the news. JH

Hays announces special dividend

Recruitment agency Hays (HAS) is planning to reward shareholders with a special dividend despite a difficult 12 months. Fee growth “slowed sharply” through the year to 30 June, with permanent roles coming under particular pressure. Hays’ own headcount remained high, however, causing operating profit to slip by 6 per cent to £197mn.

Despite the challenges, cash generation remained strong and Hays increased its core dividend by 5 per cent to 3p per share. It also announced a special dividend of 2.24p per share. JS

Harbour Energy profits slump on lower prices North Sea oil and gas producer Harbour Energy (HBR) made it to net cash and will continue significant shareholder returns, even in a weaker environment for sales. The company reported an interim pretax profit of $429mn (£338mn), down $1bn on last year. Free cash flow was down 23 per cent, to $1bn. Harbour will raise its interim dividend by 9 per cent on last year, to 12¢, and is in the midst of a $200mn buyback programme. The company has been a major critic of the government’s windfall tax on oil and gas companies. It will pay 24 per cent more in UK corporation tax than last year, at $393mn. Harbour also booked a $16mn charge in the first half in relation to its review of UK operations, which saw over 300 workers made redundant. AH

Hunting sales surge despite shale weakness

Oil and gas equipment company Hunting (HTG) reported a surge in orders and sales for the first half, driven by heavier spending in Asia, the Middle East and South America. Its North American shale business, Hunting Titan, weakened at the same time as lower gas prices and mergers in the space caused a development slowdown.

The company reported a cash profit of $48mn (£38mn), on a margin of 10 per cent. Hunting’s long-term goal is to get that margin to 15 per cent. Chief executive Jim Johnson said gross margins on oil country tubular goods (OCTG), which means piping and similar products, had already hit record levels.

Despite the progress and strong order numbers (Asia Pacific orders climbed to $176mn from $33mn a year ago), investors sent Hunting’s shares down 7 per cent. AH