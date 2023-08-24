Today's markets: Shares rise despite economic gloom

Stocks in Europe rose early on Thursday, taking on a bit more positive momentum for the week as a whole, despite some bad, but good, economic news for the UK.

Traders were gung ho after Nvidia’s (US:NVDA) blockbuster results underpinned a risk-on attitude and sent US futures higher overnight. The FTSE 100 traded about 0.4 per cent higher in London, reaching its best level in a week having rallied almost 0.7 per cent to finish at 7,320 yesterday. In Frankfurt, the Dax added about 0.45 per cent while in Paris shares rose 0.5 per cent. Asian shares were more stable, with Shanghai up 0.1 per cent and the Hang Seng 2 per cent.

Crude fell again but was off yesterday’s lows on building US gasoline inventories, natural gas was back to test the 100-day line at $2.47. Gold firmed up above $1,920 as yields held lower with the US 10-year below 4.2 per cent, down from that 16-year high at 4.366 per cent struck earlier in the week.

At least for Nvidia the show goes on. The company posted a doubling in revenues that topped already lofty expectations. Third quarter revenue smashed expectations at $13.5bn and it raised its outlook for the coming quarter to $16bn, implying growth of 170 per cent. The numbers simply underscore how central the company’s graphics processing units are to the generative AI boom. More on that here

In Europe, there was some very soft data yesterday that pushed down yields and saw traders pare bets for the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise rates next month. We may well have seen the ECB do its last hike, and it will be cutting perhaps sooner than expected. This will have implications for the Federal Reserve as it tries to hold the line against inflation.

UK economic woes: Bad news can be good news as markets have scaled back where they think Bank of England interest rates will peak, pushing down short-end gilt yields with the two-year note now under 4.93 per cent from highs earlier this week around 5.25 per cent.

Yesterday’s composite PMI reading was the first sub-50 contraction reading since January and the softest figure in 31 months. Mostly this was down to a faster fall in new orders due to softer domestic economic conditions and higher borrowing costs. Input costs moderated, with costs rising at the slowest in 2.5 years. But reports of persistently strong wage pressures underline the problems facing businesses and the Bank of England (BoE) in taming inflation.

It’s not a good look for the BoE as it faces the September meeting – as I said last time the Bank has thrown in the towel and already committed to a recession. Maybe one more hike this September and done? It would seem to be unlikely the BoE would want to still be hiking as the Fed and ECB halt.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto