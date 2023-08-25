Companies roundup: Housebuilders 'limiting competition' & CMC

The competition watchdog has found evidence that the largest housebuilders are stifling competition through their vast land banks.

This morning, the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) released an update to its market study of the housing sector, launched in February this year, outlining some of its findings, including evidence that the largest housebuilders' growing land banks "may be limiting competition or slowing build-out rates in some areas".

It also found evidence that councils were not providing basic services, such as road maintenance and street lighting, on "a significant number of housing estates built over the last five years", leading to uncapped fees from private management companies to provide the services instead.

Meanwhile, the CMA's market study also included a probe of the rental sector, where it found evidence that "a significant minority [of landlords] are not complying with consumer protection law". ML

CMC Capital Markets drops a warning

Shares in CMC Capital Markets (CMCX) dropped 11 per cent after a profit warning in its second trading update in less than a month. The trading platform said that trading and investing net revenues through August were trending down by 20 per cent and it now expects its net operating income to fall in the £250mn-£280mn range.

Apart from a fatal lack of real volatility, the main reason for the fall seems to be a higher proportion of lower margin institutional trading business compared with this time last year. The company reports its interim results on 16 Nov. JH