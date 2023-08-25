Rolex acquisition triggers Watches of Switzerland share crash

Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) shares tumbled on Friday morning amid fears that Rolex was taking steps to set up its own retail network.

Rolex has bought Bucherer, which like Watches of Switzerland, sells Rolex products through its shops around the world. Rolex currently relies on partners for retail sales, and so the possibility of it shifting to a direct sales model sent Watches of Switzerland's share price down 26 per cent.

A statement aimed at calming WOSG shareholders did not have the desired impact. "This is not a strategic move into retail by Rolex," the company said. "This is the best-judged reaction to the succession challenges of Bucherer SA."