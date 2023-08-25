The economic week ahead: 28 August - 1 September

Last month’s mortgage data showed a surprise revival: approvals rose from 51,100 in May to 54,700 in June – considerably better than expected, and exceeding forecasts by almost 6,000. The positive trend is unlikely to continue as mortgage rates tick up.

Still, things are not as bad as they could be. Daniel Mahoney, UK economist at Handelsbanken, notes that recent falling inflation figures have “helped bring interest rate expectations down, which could help to further moderate the correction to UK house prices”. Last month’s Nationwide HPI showed an annual house price drop of almost 4 per cent – updated figures are released this week.