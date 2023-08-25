The global manager looking to the UK for returns

CT Managed Portfolio Trust has increased its exposure to UK equities

This has detracted from short-term performance, but its manager thinks there is a significant opportunity for positive returns in future

Alternative asset trusts' share prices have not performed well but they have been paying a good level of income

Finding good investments at good values can mean searching far and wide, and CT Managed Portfolio Trust, which runs two distinct portfolios – Income (CMPI) and Growth (CMPG) – can deploy its assets in investment trusts focused on pretty much any part of the world. But its manager, Peter Hewitt, argues that, at the moment, it is UK companies that offer patient investors the prospect of attractive returns on a longer-term basis – and smaller ones in particular.

As a result, Hewitt has been increasing exposure to investment companies focused on UK equities in both the trust's income and growth portfolios over the past year. He says: “The UK market has been unloved and has in relative terms underperformed most global equity markets since the Brexit referendum in 2016; it is the only major stock market valued below its long-term average. [As of late July] the estimated next-12-month price/earnings ratio was around 10.5 times against a long-term average of 14 times. All other major equity markets, particularly that of the US, are valued at premiums to their long-term average.”