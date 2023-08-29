Can a Reit ever have an 'economic moat'?

Economic moats, the metaphor referring to a company’s competitive advantage, are widely admired by investors, analysts and businesses. The idea is neatly summarised by research firm Morningstar’s director of equity research Pat Dorsey: “What prevents a smart, well-financed competitor from moving in on this company’s turf?”

We've recently written about how Morningstar has for several years scored the largest blue chips on their economic moats. Sadly for real estate investors, Dorsey argues real estate investment trusts (Reits) can’t build moats from any of Morningstar’s five moat sources: intangible assets, cost advantage, switching costs, efficient scale, or network effects. It's worth exploring why this is the case and how much it matters for Reits.