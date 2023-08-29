economics

Jackson Hole fuels ‘higher for longer’ rates debate

Further rate hikes could be on the way in the US as inflation, while lower than in the UK, remains above the Fed's target
August 29, 2023
  • Cautious comments follow last week’s surging bond yields 
  • But Powell gives few clues about the Fed’s next move

In a keenly anticipated speech on Friday 25 August, chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, warned that US inflation “remains too high”, triggering speculation that interest rates could remain higher for longer. 

Speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell said that the Fed was “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective”. He reiterated that “2 per cent is and will remain our inflation target”. 

