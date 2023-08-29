PureTech is well-funded to 2026

Cash infusion keeps funding runway long

Milestones due in 2024

By recent standards, PureTech (PRTC) had a quiet half as the rare diseases specialist settled down after a busy fundraising cycle earlier this year. The Royalty Pharmaceutical (US:RPRX) deal that will ultimately yield $500mn (£397mn) of royalty revenue over the next few years, plus $100mn in cash upfront, has given the company a financial runway that goes well into 2026. That gives Puretech the time it needs to advance its own slow-moving pipeline of specialist pharmaceutical candidates.

And “slow moving” sums up the situation adequately, although investors should never expect the wheels of pharmaceutical development to turn quickly. The company expects the first results for its Phase 2b dose-ranging trial for LYT-100 in-patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2024.