These consumer shares look like bargains

Valuations below historic averages

Discounters still benefiting from trading down

Consumer discretionary valuations haven’t priced in an improved sector outlook for next year, analysts say, as resilient economic indicators support a rosier picture for trading in 2024.

An improved picture for consumer spending has been driven by an easing of inflation and strong wage growth in recent months. The UK inflation rate fell to 6.8 per cent in July, while real wages are rising at a faster rate than consumer price index (CPI) inflation. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that regular pay rose by 7.8 per cent between April and June, the quickest pace of growth on record. While UK unemployment rose by 30 basis points in the second quarter, a level of 4.2 per cent is seen as a sign of low supply workers.