Today's markets: FTSE jumps as it tries to catch up

Off to a good start this week with this update from Goldman Sachs: "September is the worst month of the year for equities. The median return for S&P 500 since 1928 is -1.56 per cent.” Thanks for that. The FTSE 100, Dax and S&P 500 are down roughly 3.5 per cent for August, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones have fallen 4.5 per cent and 2.8 per cent. So plenty more to lose, apparently. But there has been some positivity and reducing of losses at the tail end of the month.

On to this morning, and European shares rose early on led by a catch-up trade in London following yesterday’s bank holiday. The FTSE 100 jumped around 1.5 per cent as it catches up to the rest of the world. European indices were higher as well, with the Dax in Frankfurt adding to yesterday’s 1 per cent rally with a gain of around 0.4 per cent, with the Cac in Paris moving in similar fashion.

Asian shares rose, led by China, as Beijing unveiled more measures to boost stock prices such as a cut in stamp duty and loosening of margin loan rules. I doubt this amounts to much more a little icing sugar on the cake – these simply do not fix underlying economic troubles – or demographic ones for that matter. Wall Street closed higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 up 0.63 per cent, and futures pointing to a higher open as the market wrestles with the 23.6 per cent retracement area, with prices now at the 21-day EMA.

Coming up today: US house price data, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence survey and the latest Jolts job openings report. Inflation data this week will be closely watched. Preliminary German and Spanish CPI inflation readings will offer clues for the rest of the euro area, which has seen inflation decline to 5.3 per cent from 8.6 per cent at the start of the year. Also due up at the ADP jobs numbers and the second reading for US Q2 GDP, with the advanced estimate indicating the world’s largest economy expanded by 2.4 per cent in the three months to the end of June.

On Thursday, China’s manufacturing and services PMI reports top the bill as investors grapple with signs of weakness in Asia’s largest economy and housing market. Eurozone inflation may prove stickier than the ECB would like, with, August’s latest PMI report showing headline rates of input cost and selling price inflation tick higher due in part to upward wage pressures. US core PCE inflation – the Fed’s preferred gauge – is the main event for the US session, having softened slightly in the prior month.

China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI provides some more colour on Friday and maybe a bit more of an accurate picture of economic activity. The main event is the US nonfarm payrolls, which though showing signs of job creation slowing down, still paints a picture of robust health in the US labour market. The US economy added 187,000 jobs in July, which was below expectations, but employment fell to 3.5 per cent, around a 50-year low, and wage growth exceeded forecasts at +0.4 per cent.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto