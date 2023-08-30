China reopening boosts Prudential's profits

Management sets meaty earnings target

End of Covid rules boost the half-year

Prudential (PRU) has clearly decided to dispense with the kid gloves. Chief executive Anil Wadhwani, who has been in post for a year, outlined an ambitious plan to double new business profit by 2027 in the company's interim results. Prudential’s pivot to Asia has brought it into direct competition with AIA, which seems to have spurred management to take a more aggressive approach, and it plans to increase its annual compounded growth rate for new business profit to 15-20 per cent until it reaches its target.

The results themselves are perhaps not the best yardstick to measure how Prudential will achieve this, as they were helped by an immediate boost from the end of lockdown restrictions and greater travel between Hong Kong and China.