Companies roundup: Pru’s ambitious plan & Superdry’s suspension

Prudential (PRU) has clearly decided to dispense with the kid gloves after the company’s chief executive Anil Wadhwani, who has been in post for a year, outlined an ambitious plan to double the company’s new business profit by 2027 in its interim results. Prudential’s pivot to Asia has brought it into direct competition with AIA (HK:1299), which seems to have spurred a more aggressive approach and it plans to increase its annual compounded growth rate for new business profit by 15-20 per cent.

The results themselves were perhaps not the best yardstick to measure how Prudential will achieve these targets, as these were helped by an immediate boost from the end of lockdown restrictions and travel between Hong Kong and China. For instance, the annual premium equivalent (APE) rose by 37 per cent, mainly reflecting the benefit from the release of this artificially dampened demand. JH

Superdry shares suspended

Shares in Superdry (SDRY) have been suspended following a delay to the fashion retailer’s accounts. Superdry said it was required to publish its audited full-year results by 29 August 2023, but “final technical points” were still being resolved. It stressed the delay “is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the company”.

Superdry asked for shares to be suspended, and expects to request a restoration of the listing on publication of its results before the end of this week. The company’s shares have tumbled this year after. JS

Direct Line appoints Aviva chief Perennially troubled motor insurer Direct Line (DLG) took a big step towards stability after appointing Adam Winslow, currently head of Aviva’s (AV.) UK & Ireland general insurance division, as its new chief executive. Winslow will take over the role in the first quarter of 2024 and succeeds Jon Greenwood who has been acting chief executive since January. He brings a wealth of experience to the role after also serving as head of global life for AIG’s life & retirement division. The general insurance division was one of Aviva’s standout performers in its recent interim results. Direct Line shares gained 1.7 per cent on the news. JH

Instem backs buyout offer

The biotech industry’s backend has proved enticing for private equity firm Archimed, which has offered £200mn, or 833p a share, for Instem (INS). Instem sells software and other support services to the pharmaceutical industry. The offer sent its shares up 40 per cent, close to the all-time high from two years ago, and close to the buyout price.

Instem chair David Gare said an anticipated shift to a software-as-a-service (Saas) model meant the company was better off in private hands. “The next phase of development for the business is at an early stage and there is an element of risk attached to some of our recent initiatives, which will take time to deliver value,” he said. “The offer from [Archimed] represents an attractive valuation and offers shareholders the certainty of cash today.”

The company has grown its profits in recent years, and at the time of the interim results analysts from Stifel forecast continued growth in the coming three years. We moved the company to a buy in May given the significant investment going into new drugs and prospects for further growth. AH