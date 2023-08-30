Funds that can take advantage of a volatile China

China, Asia and emerging market funds often have high exposure to consumer companies

Chinese consumer spending appears to be slowing

But China still offers growth potential over the long term

In July, China's retail sales increased by 2.5 per cent year on year, down from 3.1 per cent growth in June and below market estimates of 4.5 per cent. Data company Trading Economics says that July “was the seventh straight month of increase in retail trade but the softest pace in the sequence”. Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, adds that “Chinese consumers evidently remain wary of spending and are instead rebuilding savings”.

And China, Asia and emerging market funds available to UK private investors often have high exposure to consumer companies. For example, consumer discretionary and staples stocks accounted for 31.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, of Baillie Gifford China (GB00B39RMM81) at the end of July while GAM Star China Equity (IE00B3CTFS84) had nearly a third of its assets in consumer discretionary stocks at the end of June. Also, the four China investment trusts have large portions of their assets in consumer stocks (see table).