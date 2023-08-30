The complicated world of companies with a conscience

Should companies ignore society’s perceived injustices? Talk of a company’s social conscience is not new, but the question of how to address the issue is growing thornier for companies amid a hardening of political positions across the developed world.

For starters, defining a ‘socially conscious’ company isn’t a simple task, even if the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing means there’s no shortage of investors who try to do so.

Stephanie Niven, portfolio manager of the Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity Fund, puts it one way. “We are looking for companies that create greater value for all stakeholders, for businesses that run their operations for the benefit of all stakeholders, creating greater value for all.”