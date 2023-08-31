Companies roundup: FTSE reshuffle and a major investor move against Glencore

Marks and Spencer (MKS) has rejoined the FTSE 100 after a bumper few months of trading, while Persimmon (PSN) and Abrdn (ABDN) have been consigned to the FTSE 250, in a major reshuffle of UK stocks.

Other companies moving up the ranks include distributor Diploma (DPLM), drug maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) and veterinary specialist Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH), which have all been promoted onto the FTSE 100. It likely won’t be a long stay for Dechra, which is in the midst of being bought out by a private equity firm.

In contrast, Persimmon and Abrdn, together with insurance company Hiscox (HSX) and catalytic converter specialist Johnson Matthey (JMAT), have been booted off the blue-chip index and onto the FTSE 250. Capita (CPI) - once an outsourcing giant - has been consigned to the FTSE SmallCap Index, together with CMC Markets (CMCX), Molten Ventures (GROW), Synthomer (SYNT), Vanquis Banking Group (VANQ) and Warehouse Reit (WHR).

All constituent changes will take effect on Monday 18 September. JS

Institutional investors coming after Glencore

The case against Glencore (GLEN) in London’s High Court, in which major institutional investors claim it misled them in two prospectuses about corruption, is moving along. The Financial Times has reported details from a particulars of claim filing from June, which say the mining and trading giant included numerous “untrue and misleading” statements in its 2011 and 2013 prospectuses.

Those involved in the claim include funds managed by Abrdn (ABDN), Fidelity, Scottish Widows, sovereign wealth funds from Kuwait and Oman and the pension funds of major British companies like BP (BP.). Glencore has admitted to bribery and corruption offences after investigations by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and similar bodies overseas. The company has paid $1.5bn (£1.2bn) in fines in the past year as a result.

Its prospectus covering the Xstrata merger does flag corruption risks – “some of Glencore’s and Xstrata’s industrial activities are located in countries where corruption is generally understood to exist” – but the court filing says not disclosing that bribery and corruption was “prevalent in the business activities of key operating subsidiaries” meant the language did not go far enough. AH

