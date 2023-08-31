Gulf Keystone watching and waiting on pipeline reopening

Oil and gas producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) is testing the bounds of the word ‘temporary’. Its exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan have been cut off since March when a pipeline to the Mediterranean was shut down, and the company has since only been able to sell a fraction of its usual volumes. These local sales have started covering its costs, but were not captured in the first-half results, running to 30 June. This is a help but hardly ideal – the realised price at the moment is just $30 (£24) a barrel. The first half, with production running to the end of March, saw a cash outflow of $10mn, compared with free cash of $177mn last year.

The dividend is still paused given the situation.

Management remains hopeful a resolution will come soon. “We continue to believe that the suspension of exports will be temporary and that the [Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)] will resume oil sales payments in due course,” said chief executive Jon Harris. The Turkish and Iraqi governments are negotiating over reopening the pipeline, which came after Turkey lost an international arbitration case.