Marketing costs fall as profitability approaches

Inflows from new customers rise

Half-year results for PensionBee (PBEE) were not particularly surprising as recent trading updates had released most of the key numbers. The pensions aggregator, which markets itself to retail investors as being able to consolidate different schemes under one management umbrella, saw assets under administration increase by 38 per cent to £3.7bn. That performance was entirely respectable, although notably new customers generated net positive inflows in a way that offset the relative stagnation of flows seen in the existing customer base.

There was a definite sense in the results that the marketing phase that has propelled the company’s customer growth is about to come to an end. During the half, the company spent £6.8m on marketing, a 45 per cent year-on-year fall, as PensionBee cuts costs and moves towards profitability at the operating level. This was reflected in fewer new customers, a figure that fell by 33 per cent to 28,000 for the half. The total marketing spend since the company’s foundation is more than £50mn. Money manager costs increased by 13 per cent to £1.6mn, mainly as a result of the expansion of the platform.