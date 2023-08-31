Today's markets: August ends on a positive note

September is the cruellest month...or it certainly tends to deliver the lowest returns for Wall Street, and several key central bank meetings should introduce a bit more uncertainty and volatility. After doing nothing but go down for most of August, US shares have now posted four straight days of gains and the FTSE 100 six...it’s probably end-of-month marking up but also perhaps just an absence of sellers and the soft landing narrative gaining some further credence. The S&P 500 is now down just 1.6 per cent in August, but that’s still its worst month since Feb and snapping a five-month win streak.

Stocks in London were flattish in early trade on Thursday, running into the final day of trading for the month, whilst Frankfurt rallied two-thirds of a per cent to touch 16,000 again. Futures on Wall Street are positive. Salesforce, a Dow component, rallied 5 per cent pre-market after topping earnings expectations and delivering an upbeat outlook.

US Q2 GDP was a bit lighter than expected, while JOLTS employment data suggests jobs are maybe rolling over. This could be the soft landing that the dollar bears are looking for – they are certainly trading it thus right now, with dollar index futures down hard again to test the 200-day moving average at 102.84 before steadying this morning above 103. The US Treasury 2yr/10yr yield curve inversion narrowed to 74bps – a resteepening tell. September may be a pause for the Fed, but the new dot plot will tell the market whether there is still one more hike left in the tank – that’s currently expected in November.

German inflation came in at 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the prior month, but hotter than expected...that feeds into a final hike by the ECB in September. Eurozone inflation out this morning supports that too. Later today we have the US core PCE gauge, expected to rise 0.2 per cent from the previous month, rising annually by 4.2 per cent (up from 4.1 per cent).

Worth a nod: the US ‘quits’ rate (i.e. people choosing to leave their job) is back to pre-Covid levels – this is a good indicator of how people feel about the labour market. It could also signal the inflation impulse is dying.

Meanwhile, China’s official manufacturing PMI rose by more than expected, though factory activity was still in contraction for a fifth month, while the non-manufacturing PMI fell yet remained in expansionary territory. This may have helped crude oil firm a touch more after yesterday’s EIA report showed a whopping 10.6m inventory draw – excess stockpiles for the year are now wiped out, and demand remains solid.

A couple of analyst calls to finish. First Guggenheim on Tesla: “US inventory trends suggest that supply is running ahead of demand [...] a clear sign that US demand is trailing production output”. It thinks further price cuts are likely and will “adversely impact investor confidence”. So it’s lowered estimates and remains bearish.

But Citigroup stuck with its buy rating on Apple (US:AAPL) ahead of its 12 September product event, reiterating a $240-per-share price target on the stock. Apple is likely to introduce the new iPhone 15 at the event, which Citi predicts will serve as a "strong replacement cycle". Apple may also reveal new Apple Watch models, including an updated version of the high-end Apple Watch Ultra.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto